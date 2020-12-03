I only knew Joan 4yrs. From the first time I met her I know she was a wonderful lady. A few yrs back I started doing her hair at my home every Thursday. She was always a pleasure to do. The talks, the laughter, the tears, yes we did it all. Jim would bring Joan to get her hair done and he would sit and wait for me finish. Bella, our dog, loved Joan.. it was on the last time that I did her hair that Bella came into the kitchen a jumped right up in her lap. Jim, she will miss her play time with you as she loved you as well. May your rest in peace. I know it is beautiful where you are going. My prayers and love go out to Jim and the family.



Anne Troutman

Friend