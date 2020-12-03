1/
Joan Davis Foster
1947 - 2020
JOAN DAVIS FOSTER 73, of Holly Ridge, NC died Nov 28. Graveside memorial 12noon Sun. Dec. 6 at St. Philips Episcopal Church Cem. www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Philips Episcopal Church
3 entries
December 2, 2020
This precious Angel got her wings! Thoughts and prayers lifted for her family!
Rachel Whaley
Family
December 2, 2020
I only knew Joan 4yrs. From the first time I met her I know she was a wonderful lady. A few yrs back I started doing her hair at my home every Thursday. She was always a pleasure to do. The talks, the laughter, the tears, yes we did it all. Jim would bring Joan to get her hair done and he would sit and wait for me finish. Bella, our dog, loved Joan.. it was on the last time that I did her hair that Bella came into the kitchen a jumped right up in her lap. Jim, she will miss her play time with you as she loved you as well. May your rest in peace. I know it is beautiful where you are going. My prayers and love go out to Jim and the family.
Anne Troutman
Friend
December 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
