JOAN ELIZABETH BENKER Joan Elizabeth Benker, 92, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Monday, March 18. 2019, at the Commons at Brightmore. She was born in London, England on January 8, 1927, daughter of the late Percy Hall and Maude Gittings Hall. Joan graduated from high school in Isleworth, England. She married her husband, William, in 1949 in Stoneham, MA. After settling in MA, they moved to Florida, and then to Wilmington. Joan was dedicated to her family and friends, was a wonderful cook, loved gardening, traveling and her afternoon tea. She is survived by her son, Paul Benker and wife, Marilyn of Northboro, MA, daughters, Linda Claffey and husband, Michael of Wilmington, and Susan Salhany and husband, William of Rehoboth, MA; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mrs. Benker was preceded in death by her husband, William and a sister, Pamela Morgan. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 South College Road, Wilmington, NC. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 1:00 PM Saturday until the service hour. Interment will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Liberty Hospice, 2550 South 41st Street, Wilmington, NC, 28403. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 21, 2019