JOAN H. BOYD Joan H. Boyd, 90, of Wilmington, NC, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Liberty Commons Nursing Center. She was born in West Haven, CT, on March 15, 1929, the daughter of the late Walter Charles Hoffmann and Janet Blenner Hoffmann. Joan was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington. She was a volunteer with The Literacy Council, The Red Cross, and at First Presbyterian. Joan loved to cook (author of four cookbooks), knitting hats for preemies, sailing, reading and swimming. She loved volunteering at The New Hanover County Library. Surviving is her husband, James Boyd of Wilmington, NC; three children, daughter, Janice (Peter Purcell) of Milford, CT, son, James (Denise) of Port Jefferson, NY, and daughter, Jocelyn (David Pinson) of Wilmington, NC; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles Hoffmann of Thomasville, NC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington. Memorials may be made to The American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 25, 2020