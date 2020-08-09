JOAN JENNINGS HOWARD Joan Jennings Howard, 89, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on August 6, 2020 at NHRMC. Joan was born in Gouverneur, NY on September 15, 1930. She received a B.S. degree in Chemistry from Randolph-Macon Women's College and worked as a research chemist at Hercules Powder Company. Joan was married to Thomas Joseph Howard on February 2,1953; they were married 64 years. She was a long-time volunteer with the American Red Cross, the Historic Wilmington Foundation, and the Scouts. She was a common sight in her downtown neighborhood for years as she led her various Shelties on their daily walks. Joan is survived by her children; James Jennings Howard (Kathleen), Christopher Scott Howard, and Elizabeth Howard Young, grandchildren; Mara Sean Gerety, Katherine Carew Austin (Andrew), and Rhys Matheson Young, and brother, Edward P. Jennings. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward B. Jennings and Virginia Griffiths Jennings, husband Thomas Joseph Howard, and son-in-law Richard Dale Young. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the New Hanover Humane Society in Joan's name. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



