Joan Katherine Hahn

Joan Katherine Hahn Obituary
JOAN KATHERINE HAHN Joan Katherine Hahn nee Szarek, aged 85, of Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. Joan was born on December 6, 1933 in Rome, NY. Naturally athletic, in school she was a cheerleader and swimmer. Her love for sports attracted her to a handsome high school football player named Chuck, who would be the love of her life. They married on June 5, 1954, and would share 66 years together until his death in 2016. Joan attended Elizabeth City State University, was the President of the U.S. Coast Guard Officer's Wives Club, worked as an executive assistant, and had a successful career in real estate in Northern Virginia. Her proudest, and certainly most beloved, "occupation" was being a wonderful mother and an amazing grandmother of 6. She never forgot a special occasion and was the heart of every gathering, especially Christmas, where her generosity knew no bounds. She also began a tradition of family beach reunions which will now continue into a 4th generation in her and Chuck's honor. We will always remember sitting with her on the beach, happily cooking together at the holidays, and her standing on the porch waving goodbye as we drove off. Her beautiful smile, quick wit, and infectious laugh will remain in our hearts forever. She is survived by her three children: Kathleen J. Hahn (John Cummings), Charles M. Hahn, MD (Tami), Beth A. Carter (Danny), and her six grandchildren: Jess J. Rutherford VI (Jessie), Tanya J. Rutherford (Michael Chapman Davis), Jennifer N. Brennan (Braxton), William K. Rutherford (Casey Botello), Brian M. Hahn (Susan), and Zachary C. Hahn. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Capt. Charles F. Hahn, USCG (ret.), her parents Joseph A. and Josephine J. Szarek, and her brother Joseph A. Szarek, Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be sent to . A private family service will be held for Joan and her husband, Charles when they are interred together at the United States Coast Guard Academy's columbarium in New London, CT.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 28, 2019
