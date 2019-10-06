|
JOAN L. JONES Warsaw-Joan Rebecca Lanier Jones, 78, of Warsaw passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Laurels of Pender. Mrs. Jones was born in Duplin County to the late Annie Lee Williams Lanier and John Edward Lanier. A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Warsaw Baptist Church. Visitation will follow the service. Mrs. Jones is survived by sons, Ronnie Lee Torrans, Jr. and Jeffrey Brian Torrans (Special Friend Brenda Wilkins) of Warsaw; daughters, Deborah Campbell (Jerry) of Ocean Isle Beach and Sandy Torrans Griffin (Johnny) of Warsaw; sisters, Linda Nell Fear (Mark) of New Bern and Emily Gail Williams (Jeff) of Shallotte; special family and friends, Ronnie Lee Torrans, Sr., Shirley Best Byrd and Robbie Frederick all of Warsaw; grandchildren, Rebecca Brooke Torrans Casteen (James), Sebastyan Treyvor Torrans, Jaxan Nylez Torrans all of Wallace, Jordan Griffin Williams (Kevin), of Warsaw, Tina Griffin Scott (Jeremy) of Hope Mills, Jason Thomas Campbell of Burbank, CA, Jessica Campbell Cadby (Brandon) of Oak Ridge, NC; great grandchildren; Carson Walter Casteen, Connor James Casteen, Karlee Sue Casteen all of Wallace, Griffin Hayes Williams, Graylee James Williams of Warsaw, Jennifer Brooke Thompkins of Hope Mills, Madelyne McKayla Cadby, Ella Leigh Cadby, Lane Campbell Cadby, of Oak Ridge, NC, Linnea Brynn Campbell, Alexander Thomas Campbell, Ian Nicholas Campbell, of Burbank, CA. In additional to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Jones, and sister, Judy Lanier Pate.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 6, 2019