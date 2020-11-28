JOAN M. KLVANA Joan M. Klvana, 88, wife of the late Lester Thomas Klvana, passed away on November 16, 2020. Mrs. Klvana was born in Queens, NY on April 20,1932; a daughter of the late Alfred and Cecilia (Mullins) Darde. Joan met Lester in her early 20's when he worked at the local grocery store. Soon after meeting, they were married, and Lester was drafted into the Korean War. Whilst raising her children, she was a nursery school teacher in Mahopac at Noah's Arc Nursery School. Following on from this, she was a medical assistant at Westchester County Hospital. A long-time resident of Mahopac, NY, Mrs. Klvana recently resided in Wilmington, NC and Danbury, CT. Joan was passionate about God and was a Roman Catholic Eucharistic Minister. She loved singing, playing the guitar and was an incredible theatrical person. Later in life, she even took part as an extra in many of the well-known films and TV shows shot in Wilmington (The Notebook, One Tree Hill, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, to name a few). Joan was a friend of Bill W. Mrs. Klvana is survived by her sons, Tim Klvana and his wife, Elizabeth and Michael Klvana and his wife, Joy and her daughter, Cynthia Klvana Morphy and her husband, David. In addition, Mrs. Klvana is survived by her beloved grandchildren, David and Andrew (spouse Emily) Klvana, Zak (spouse Jenny) and Zoe Klvana, and Emily, Matthew and Michael Morphy. During the last year of her life, Joan became a great grandmother to Dylan Penn Klvana, who she loved and was incredibly grateful for. A Celebration of Joan's life will be announced at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made in Joan's name to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), www.dav.org
Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.