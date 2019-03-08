|
JOAN MARIE CONNNOLLY CLIFFORD Joan Marie Connnolly Clifford was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 28, 1942 to John and Ann Connolly, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 6, 2019. Beloved mother, sister, & friend, she is survived, and deeply missed, by her sisters Patricia Walsh, Mary Cronin and brother Jack Connolly, daughters Pamela Clifford and Christine Warwick (Hunter), grandchildren Molly Frye and Luke Warwick. Joan grew up in Brooklyn and attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help, where she was an excellent student and perfected her Catholic school penmanship. She met the love of her life, John Clifford, in first grade, and they married in 1964. They moved to Wilmington in 1978, and Joan's "dual citizenship" began. She missed her family and lifelong friends Liz & Bill Casey and Eileen & Jimmy O'Dea, but fell in love with her new city. She became an avid gardener and her backyard an arboretum that changed with the seasons. Her house in Hidden Valley was full of Brooklyn memorabilia and her back deck full of New York family and friends. Joan entered the master's program in Education at UNCW, and started a progressive school, New Horizons Elementary, in 1983 with friends and fellow students. Joan spent three decades teaching Wilmington first-graders how to fall in love with reading, the basics of Irish step-dancing, how to pass a guinea pig around during story time and why everyone should have a library card. Her close knit group of Wilmington friends, including Joan & Don Steele, Cary & David Paynter, Linda Evans, Minerva Glidden, Annette Campbell and her book club ladies, treasure their memories of Joan's prolific advice giving, endless support, dry wit, book list recommendations, and indoctrination into Irish culture, including knowing that real Irish musicians only play the weekend after St. Patrick's Day, usually in Brooklyn living rooms. Her daughters will forever hear Joan's voice telling them how amazing they are, and that her grandchildren are just the damn cutest things. Miss Joan, aka Mama Joan, Auntie Joanie and Joan Babe, was the most wonderful of mothers, friends, sisters and aunts and is surely somewhere teaching the Irish jig. The family will hold a private service, and suggests those who may want to honor Joan make a contribution to UNCW (put "Joan Clifford Scholarship in Education" in memo line), c/o UNCW Division for University Advancement, 601 S College Road, Wilmington, 28403.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 8, 2019