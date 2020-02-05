|
JOAN REED HETU Joan Reed Hetu, died February 3, 2020 at Peak Resources, Nursing and Rehabilitating Center, Wilmington, NC She was born in Providence R.I, July 9, 1930. Joan was proceeded in death by her parents Charles and Helen Reed, her husband of 50 years Frederick J.D. Hetu, her sister Constance (Connie) Jedery, son Charles F Hetu, and grandson James Ethridge. Joan graduated from East Providence H.S in 1948. Joan worked and retired from Kings Department store after 18 years of service, and worked at Toys R Us as a sales associate for 8 years. Joan was an avid bowler and loved to crochet. Joan was willing to teach crochet to anyone interested. Joan was an outdoors enthusiast she loved to go clamming, crabbing and fishing. Joan also loved to spend time with her family and friends. Joan is survived by her brother James Reed (Kathy) Castle Hayne, and her three children daughter Lynn Ethridge(Michael)Wilmington, NC, son Ronald Hetu (Pam) Wilmington, NC, son Stephen Hetu (Karen) Waldorf MD. Six grandchildren Stefanie Schiffer (Jason) Wilmington, NC, Kristopher Hetu (Sabrina)Wilmington, NC, Brandon Hetu (Jenny) Manassas, VA, Latoshya Raynor (Darryl) Wilmington, NC, Aaron Hetu Oklahoma, Morgan Papillion (Kris) Waldorf, MD. Joan is survived by twenty one great grandchildren, one great great grandson, an abundance of nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6-8pm at Andrew's Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Rd, Wilmington NC 28412. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 2pm at Andrew's Valley Chapel. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery following the funeral. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Peak Resources in caring for Joan during her most difficult days.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 5, 2020