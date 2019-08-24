|
|
JOANIE WILLIAMSON Joanie Leilani Lochead "Tutu" Williamson passed away at 11:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was 92 and died of old age. Joanie was born in Maui, Hawaii on June 15, 1927 to John Stuart Lochead and Nell Lochead and was the oldest of 3 girls. Her family located to Salem, Oregon when Joanie was very young and graduated from Salem High School in 1946. In the fall of 1946 Joanie was enrolled at the University of Oregon majoring in Journalism. It was that year she met her future husband, the late Bert Williamson, who had recently returned from serving in the Navy during WWII. They met at a school dance and fell in love immediately. Bert graduated that year with a degree in Economics and they married on November 29, 1947. Joanie and Bert had five children all surviving; John (Amy) Williamson, Pete (Susie) Williamson, Tom (Diane) Williamson, Nancy Williamson-Neubeiser (Steve) and Robert (Ellie) Williamson. Joanie, known as 'Tutu', was a loving generous grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 10. Joanie was an excellent cook, artist, travel enthusiast, hostess, writer, and loved laughing and talking with everyone she met. She had a great laugh and was a positive and encouraging person. She was known to put on her tap shoes and tap dance on some occasions as well. When asked about her greatest achievements in life, without hesitation she would say 'raising my children.' A ceremony was held at St. James' Episcopal Church, in Kittrell, NC at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 24, 2019