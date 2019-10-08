|
JOANN L. FOGLER JoAnn L. Fogler passed away October 6, 2019. She was born January 1, 1932 in Cedartown, Georgia, the daughter of Charles and Tillie Landy. She was pre-deceased by brother, David Landy, sister, Helen L. Brass, and brother Alvin Landy. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Irving E. Fogler of 68 years, sons, Murray J. Fogler (Sylvia) of Houston TX, and Michael L. Fogler (Suzanne) of Lexington, KY, grandson Benjamin Fogler (Rebekah) granddaughters Callie Kwartler (Eric), Hannah Fogler, and Alice Fogler, and great-grandchildren Josiah Kwartler, Esther Fogler and Victoria Fogler, as well as nieces and nephews Rev. Hilary Krivchenia (Mark), Anne Landy, Jon Landy, Laura Landy, Lisa Landy, Joanne Beavers, and may cousins. She was a founding member of Tidal Creek Cooperative Market, a teacher in New Hanover County Schools, founding owner of The Bookery. She served as a volunteer at Cape Fear Memorial Hospital as a patient advocate, and as a member of the alumni board of UNCW, and as chair of the Caring Committee of the Temple of Israel. She was a former president of the Convention and Visitors Bureau and president of the Coast Line Convention Center. Donations many be made to the Temple of Israel or the . A memorial service will held at the Temple of Israel Sunday October 13th at 3 PM. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 8, 2019