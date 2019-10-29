|
|
JOANNE F. MATHIS JoAnne Foster Mathis, 79, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. JoAnne was born at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 6, 1939, to the late Bille McCorkle Foster and George Wesley Foster, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl N. (Chick) Mathis, Jr., and her dog and best friend, Buster Mathis. JoAnne attended Marietta High School in Marietta, Georgia. She also attended the University of Georgia, where she graduated in 1962 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. In 1963, JoAnne went to work for the U.S. Department of Labor in Atlanta. She was instrumental in opening the office in Wilmington, North Carolina, for the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division in 1965. She worked as a wage and hour compliance officer until her retirement in June 2000. When she moved to Wilmington, JoAnne met her husband, Carl (Chick) Mathis. They married on November 22, 1969. JoAnne was a member of St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, Cape Fear Country Club, and Carolina Yacht Club. She was a former member of the Cape Fear Garden Club. Surviving are her daughter, Meredith Vance Mathis, of Alexandria, Virginia; sister, Judith Foster Tighe, and her husband, Bruce, of Laguna Niguel, California; nephew, Brett Foster Tighe, his wife, Heather, and their son, Barrett, of San Francisco, California. JoAnne is also survived by Vermell Taylor who has been an integral part of the family since 1978. The burial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Oakdale Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church with a reception afterward. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church (1416 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401) or the . JoAnne will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019