JOANNE JOHNSON LUCE Joanne Johnson Luce, age 69 of Burgaw, passed peacefully at home, Thursday March 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 17, 1950 in Allegany County NY, daughter of the late Vernon and Betty Hillard Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Clair A. Luce; three sons, Lance A. Luce and wife Dawn of Burgaw, Jason Luce and exwife Christina of NY, and John Marciano of Wilmington; five grandchildren, Breeann and Josh Hayes, Morgan Luce, Aaric Luce, Amanda Nelson and Lucas Marciano; twelve great grandchildren, Morgan, Christopher, Montana, Denver, Hunter, Nevada, Cody, Shyann, Abigail, Christopher, Jaxon and Jade; and a brother, Dennis Johnson of Corning, NY; and aunt and uncle Pat and Doug Chard of Canada. She was predeceased by a sister Judy Johnson Black. Joanne belonged to the Cape Fear Woodcarvers Association and was a master of her craft. She also belonged to the NC Bow Hunters Association. Joanne worked for Pender County schools as a bus driver and substitute teacher and at the PC Library. She loved to crochet and was an avid reader. Joanne loved her family and her grandchildren were most precious to her. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel Church at a later date. Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 22, 2020