JOANNE REEVES ROBERTS Age 82 of Wilmington, NC passed away on May 19, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. She is survived by her son Micheal Lee Roberts. She was born on August 10, 1937 to Bernice Oscar & Cassie Reeves both deceased. She was also preceded in death by two brothers "Bo" & Tommy Reeves and one sister Jane Blanton. She completed her nurse training at James Walker Hospital in Wilmington & continued on in a long & successful career in nursing before retiring. A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 24, 2019