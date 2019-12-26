|
JOANNE WEST LEA Joanne West Lea, 71, of Hampstead, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, with her husband and children by her side. Joanne, also known as "JoJo" by those closest to her, was born November 9, 1948 in Wilmington, NC to Freeman and Edna West. She was a 1967 graduate of New Hanover High school and married the love of her life, Jesse Lea, Jr., when they eloped in January 1978. During her professional career, Joanne owned several Subway stores and was also a Customer Service Manager at Bell South for 25 plus years before retiring. Joanne enjoyed painting, cross stitching, reading and boating. She was a loyal customer of Chick-Fil-A and loved Baby Ruth candy bars, Diet Coke, blue nail polish and her rescue dog, Maggie. Most of all Joanne loved her grandchildren. Joanne is survived by her husband, Jesse Lea, Jr.; son, Josh Lea (Lauren) and daughter, Mollie Lea (Jeremy). She is also survived by her precious grandchildren, Reagan Lea, Bella Robertson, Bailey Lea, Charlie Lea and Hazel Erlewine. Joanne had a special relationship with her in-laws and is survived by her mother-in-law, Jackie Lea. She is also survived by her siblings, Riley West (Brenda), Marsha Gabriel (Roman), Melinda Gregory (Brian) and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to personal caregiver, Michelle Wells; Nurse, Mary Hammersley of Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center and Nurse, Heather Treece and her amazing staff at Arbor Landing of Hampstead. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service followed by a social gathering at Topsail Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 am to honor and reminisce about Joanne. The memorial service will be officiated by Reverend Danny Justice of Ogden Baptist Church and Reverend Cam Thomas of Topsail Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 26, 2019