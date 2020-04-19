|
JODY MARIE LOPEZ Jody Marie Lopez, 36, passed away April 16, 2020. She was born to Frank Jose Lopez and Betty Sue (Medlin) Bolding on January 3, 1984 in Los Angeles, CA. She was raised from the early age of 2 in Wilmington NC. She is survived by her son, Cameron Lee Baker, daughter, Hensleigh Mae Booker; Uncle and Aunt, Stanley and Catherine Medlin; sister Frankie Jo Lopez of CA; brother Harold David Bolding Jr. of Wilmington NC; and sister, Katie Goulet of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jace Cullen Lopez and sister Belissa Sue Bolding. Jody was loved by many people. She was full of life. She was intelligent, wild and now finally free. A visitation will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Wilmington Chapel. The visitation will be held in accordance with the social distancing guidelines currently in place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in her memory to the Wilmington Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. via www.tmcfunding.com. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 19, 2020