JOE ALLAN APKE Joe Allan Apke, age 89, of Wilmington, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter. Joe was born on June 4, 1930 to George and Hannah Apke in Cincinnati, Ohio. Joe was a faithful member of Winter Park Presbyterian Church. He was an active member of Orient Lodge #395 and served as treasurer for over 30 years. He was a dual member of Montgomery Lodge #94 in Ohio and was a Mason for over 65 Years. Joe was also a member of York Rite #82, National Sojourners #546, Cape Fear Order of the Eastern Star #346, Federal Point Chapter #361 and for Order of the Eastern Star he served several times as Worthy Patron. He was also a member of Wilmington Shrine Club and Sudan Drum and Bugle. He was a member of Scottish Rite, where he obtained his 33rd Degree. He was a proud retired Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He later retired from General Electric as a Draftsman. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. Joe is survived by his three children Barbara Apke, Susan Apke and Matthew Apke and wife Rhonda; two grandchildren Joshua Apke and wife Krystal and Brianna Apke; brother Charles Apke; brother in law Bill Clevenger; and various nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan, son Joel and sister Carol Clevenger. We would like to thank these special individuals who helped care for Joe: Rose Baldwin, Evelyn Kelly, Nina Mone, Jody Schaeffer, Dr. Sawyer, Dr Hobart, Dr Player and his nurse Sue and also his special angels at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter: Renee Beccue, Tisha Helms, Nancy Russell, Kitty Cat, Marcelo Nascimento, Shannon Smith, Gayla Varnum, Julie Pacquette, Delayne Godwin NP and Dr Summerlin. Lastly we would like to thank his many close friends and church family for their love and support. His Visitation will be held from 6:00pm till 8:00pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Winter Park Presbyterian Church officiated by Rev. Emile Harley and Rev. Aaron Doll. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park with Masonic Rites presented by Freddie Szakasits and a rendering of Military Honors. Pallbearers will be: Jim Turner, Brian Kieb, Dale Kannenberg, Jeff Apke, Mitch Apke, Tim Apke and Steve Apke. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 and Winter Park Presbyterian Church at 4501 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28403. The family will receive friends at Matt and Rhonda Apke's home at 7233 Quail Woods Road, Wilmington, NC 28411 after the burial. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019