JEAN BAILEY ROGERS COLONEL JOE ROGERS (USA (Ret) Jean Bailey Rogers, 89, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Colonel Joe Rogers (USA (Ret)), 93, died Saturday, August 22, 2020. Both died peacefully. Jean was born May 22, 1931 in Lexington, KY and grew up on Lookout Mountain, TN. After a brief attendance at Mary Washington College, VA, Jean went to work for the Department of State. Growing up, Jean was a fierce competitor; ranked 13th in the nation for junior tennis, won multiple golf championships throughout her life and up until this past February was still an active downhill skier. Her passions included gardening, bridge, painting, gourmet cooking and decorating. She married Joe in 1954, and was a devoted Army wife for 26 years; caring for a family and volunteering thru countless moves and deployments. Joe Rogers was born April 10, 1927 and grew up at Fort Leavenworth, KS. Upon his high school graduation, he enlisted in the US Army in 1945. After two years of service he entered the Military Academy at West Point and graduated with the Class of 1951. He served as an Infantry Rifle Platoon Leader and Heavy Weapons Company Commander in Korea. After Korea, Joe was assigned to the Third Infantry Regiment which was responsible for the Army's honor guard responsibilities in the National Capital Region. Next, Joe attended Flight School and transitioned to become an Army Aviator. He was an Aviation Platoon Leader at Ft Benning, GA and Hanau, Germany before taking command of the Headquarters Company of Special Flight Troops in Berlin. Next, he was assigned to the Flight Detachment at West Point followed by a tour as a Company Tactical Officer. Following his attendance at the Army's Command and General Staff College, Joe deployed to Viet Nam followed by a tour at the Pentagon working for the Army Chief of Staff as a speech writer. After his second tour in Viet Nam, Joe attended the Army War College and his final assignment was with the Fifth Army in San Antonio, TX. He retired from the Army in 1976 and then went to work at USAA as a General Manager where he received his MBA. Joe retired from USAA in 1990. Upon this retirement, Joe and Jean traveled the world and were especially fond of cruises. Joe was a devoted member of the Wilmington Rotary, member of the Cape Fear West Point Society and the Association of Naval Aviation, Wilmington Chapter. Jean remained active with bridge in the local area. Joe and Jean were devoted members of St. James Episcopal Church in Wilmington. Joe served as Lector and Usher and Jean was a Lector and member of the Wedding Guild. At their passing, Joe and Jean were within four weeks of their 66th wedding anniversary. They are survived by two children, Bill and Ellen, and four grandchildren. The family will hold a private service at the Lebanon Chapel in Arlie Gardens. In lieu of flowers please donate to St James Parish Youth Group, 25 S 3rd St, Wilmington NC 28401. 910-763-1628.



