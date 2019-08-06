|
JOE DAVID RIVENBARK Joe David Rivenbark ("JoeBoy"), 80, of Leland, went to be with the Lord on, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. Joe was born December 27, 1938 in Wallace, NC, son of the late Woodrow Rivenbark and Linnie Irene Watts Rivenbark. His wife, Lorraine Batts Rivenbark, and brother, Donald Woodrow Rivenbark, preceded him in death. He had a strong and mighty love for his family; especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a God fearing man who loved the Lord deeply. Joe was a very family oriented man, if there was ever a family function he was there and made sure there was food; for him to eat. He worked many years in construction, even after retirement he worked and started a family business "junk hunting". His favorite past time was keeping his grass cut. He loved deeply and loved all. He is survived by a sister, Carolyn Walsh; five children, Kathryn Turner (Jay), Paula Hutto (Mike), Joe David Rivenbark, Jr. (Janet), Richard F. Rivenbark (Angela), and Dorothy Gail Rivenbark; eight grandchildren, Staci, Jordan, Meagan, Joe Nelson, Stephen, Hayley (David), Devin and Jade; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family members. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel with Rev. Tanja Osborne officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to His daughter (Kathy Turner) or Son (Richard Rivenbark) and Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1638 Lanvale Road, Leland, NC 28451. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 6, 2019