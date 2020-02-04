|
|
JOEL I WERBLOW It is with great sadness that his family announces the passing of Joel Werblow of Wilmington, North Carolina. Joel was born in Newport News, Virginia on January 19, 1935 to the late Alfred and Hilda Werblow. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria F. Mann of Wilmington, North Carolina; his sister, Dayle Sarasohn and nieces Margo Rausenberger and Lisa Sarasohn of Boulder, Colorado; and stepsons John Mann of Raleigh, North Carolina and Robb Mann of Wilmington, North Carolina. Sisters-in-law Frances Faison and Lane Sutton, Brother-in-law Winston Sutton, and daughter-in-law Shannon Francisco all of Wilmington. Joel is survived by five wonderful grandchildren: William Faison Mann, David Thomas Mann, James Vinton Mann, Shelby Elizabeth Mann and Charlotte Sutton Mann Joel was an ocean sailor who spent a decade living aboard sailboats and sailing from South Florida, where he lived for many years, to New England, Bermuda and the Bahamas. It was while his boat was anchored in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts that he courted and won the hand of Maria Mann who, at the time, was Captain of Walter Cronkite's yacht. The Cronkites had their summer home in the Vineyard and kept their yacht on a mooring in the harbor. For some years Joel and Maria lived in and sailed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida aboard their yacht, Bird of Passage. For more than forty years, Joel was an advertising copywriter. His expertise and focus was primarily the marketing of prestigious residential real estate developments across the country, a notable exception being a trophy-class office building complex on five city blocks in Berlin, Germany, called Checkpoint Charlie Friedrichstrasse. Joel was tall, every inch a gentle man. He will be greatly missed. A private service will be held in the Spring. Friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday February 8 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the home.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 4, 2020