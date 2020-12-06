JOHN A. LYNCH John A. Lynch, retired publisher of the Wilmington Star News, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Wilmington. He was 83 years old. John served as publisher of the Wilmington newspaper 1988-2001. He spent 20 years as publisher, at separate times, of newspapers in Houma, La., Thibodaux, La. and Morgan City, La. A native of Goldsboro, NC, he was husband of Gloria "Glo" Lynch, of Wilmington, who grew up in Memphis, Tenn. John and Glo met while each worked for United Press International (UPI) in Richmond, Va. John's first newspaper job was as a reporter trainee in Goldsboro. He also worked for UPI based in Montgomery, Ala., and was later UPI news and state manager in Virginia. Survivors, in addition to Glo include their son, W. Brock Lynch of Wilmington, and two granddaughters, Carter Lynch and Luci Lynch, both of Washington, NC. He was a son of the late Lawrence and Rachel Lynch of Goldsboro, and brother of the late Sam Lynch and the late George Lynch, of Raleigh, and the late Laura Lynch Spencer, of Rocky Mount, NC. Due to the coronavirus, service for John will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North State Game Club Foundation, 68 St. Margaret St., Charleston, SC 29403



