John A. Lynch
1937 - 2020
JOHN A. LYNCH John A. Lynch, retired publisher of the Wilmington Star News, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Wilmington. He was 83 years old. John served as publisher of the Wilmington newspaper 1988-2001. He spent 20 years as publisher, at separate times, of newspapers in Houma, La., Thibodaux, La. and Morgan City, La. A native of Goldsboro, NC, he was husband of Gloria "Glo" Lynch, of Wilmington, who grew up in Memphis, Tenn. John and Glo met while each worked for United Press International (UPI) in Richmond, Va. John's first newspaper job was as a reporter trainee in Goldsboro. He also worked for UPI based in Montgomery, Ala., and was later UPI news and state manager in Virginia. Survivors, in addition to Glo include their son, W. Brock Lynch of Wilmington, and two granddaughters, Carter Lynch and Luci Lynch, both of Washington, NC. He was a son of the late Lawrence and Rachel Lynch of Goldsboro, and brother of the late Sam Lynch and the late George Lynch, of Raleigh, and the late Laura Lynch Spencer, of Rocky Mount, NC. Due to the coronavirus, service for John will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North State Game Club Foundation, 68 St. Margaret St., Charleston, SC 29403

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
December 5, 2020
John and I have been friends since 6 th grade in William St. School in Goldsboro. John was our high school football center and was a ranked statewide standout . I was at his right on offence and Dortch Langston had his hands under his butt as our quarterback in a split T formation. John went on to college and a career in journalism which put him in the center of action many years and especially during the turbulent 60s in southern locations like Birmingham ,AL. In recent years John and I have been in frequent contact to keep up with our home town friends and solve the problems of the world . We were like minded in concern for a better world with less bitterness . He was and will be my dear friend .
J. Donald Keen
Classmate
December 5, 2020
Glo, My deepest condolences go out to you and your family during this difficult time. I remember you fondly speaking of your sweetheart and I know you will miss him dearly. May you find comfort in knowing that he is with our Lord. Much love, Barbara
Barbara Huntley (Sabatini)
Coworker
December 4, 2020
Flo, A wonderful lifetime of memories. Our sympathy is with you and your family. Kaye and Dortch Langston
Dortch Langston
Friend
December 4, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers with you at this difficult time. Rob and Carolyn McEachern
Carolyn and Rob McEacheen
Friend
