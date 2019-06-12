Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Carolina Beach Pier
Resources
More Obituaries for John Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Alexander (Bubba) Johnson Jr.

Obituary Condolences

John Alexander (Bubba) Johnson Jr. Obituary
JOHN (BUBBA) ALEXANDER JOHNSON JR John (Bubba) Alexander Johnson Jr. 68, loving husband, father, pawpaw, sweet Bub, uncle, and friend, passed away at his home on June 9th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents John(Juney), Elizabeth (Punk), and sister Linda. Bubba is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Jean, son Jay(Kristen), daughter Brandi (Rick), grandchildren Saylor, Barron, and Madison, niece Angie (Tim), great nephews Kane and Cooper, and great niece Callen (Maybeline). He also had several amazing step-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and special friends Frank, Steve (Red Dog), Eddie, Harry, and Moonbeam. He was a man of many words, strong opinions, a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. He dearly loved all sports, especially the Carolina Tar Heels, UNCW Seahawks baseball, and Nascar. Bubba loved his country and served in the US Army in Vietnam where he earned several medals and 4 bronze stars. He was a member of the American Legion and . Bubba was an "old salt" who grew up around the water and loved to fish and loved beach music. After leaving Lab Corp Bubba joined Weeks Marine where he was a Dredge Engineer for many years. He then joined the NCDOT as a Bridge Tender for the Isabel Holmes Bridge. Bubba was well loved and will be dearly missed. Family and friends are invited to gather on the beach near Carolina Beach Pier at 10am on July 20th to celebrate Bubbas life. Condolences can be sent to Wilmington Funeral and Cremations at Wilmingtoncares.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from June 12 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilmington Funeral & Cremation
Download Now