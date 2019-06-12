|
JOHN (BUBBA) ALEXANDER JOHNSON JR John (Bubba) Alexander Johnson Jr. 68, loving husband, father, pawpaw, sweet Bub, uncle, and friend, passed away at his home on June 9th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents John(Juney), Elizabeth (Punk), and sister Linda. Bubba is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Jean, son Jay(Kristen), daughter Brandi (Rick), grandchildren Saylor, Barron, and Madison, niece Angie (Tim), great nephews Kane and Cooper, and great niece Callen (Maybeline). He also had several amazing step-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and special friends Frank, Steve (Red Dog), Eddie, Harry, and Moonbeam. He was a man of many words, strong opinions, a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. He dearly loved all sports, especially the Carolina Tar Heels, UNCW Seahawks baseball, and Nascar. Bubba loved his country and served in the US Army in Vietnam where he earned several medals and 4 bronze stars. He was a member of the American Legion and . Bubba was an "old salt" who grew up around the water and loved to fish and loved beach music. After leaving Lab Corp Bubba joined Weeks Marine where he was a Dredge Engineer for many years. He then joined the NCDOT as a Bridge Tender for the Isabel Holmes Bridge. Bubba was well loved and will be dearly missed. Family and friends are invited to gather on the beach near Carolina Beach Pier at 10am on July 20th to celebrate Bubbas life. Condolences can be sent to Wilmington Funeral and Cremations at Wilmingtoncares.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from June 12 to June 16, 2019