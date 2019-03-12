JOHN ALLMAN LIEKWEG John Allman Liekweg, 74 of Southport, NC passed away on March 10, 2019. Mr. Liekweg was born on July 1, 1944. He was the son of Charles and Rita Liekweg and was raised in Washington, DC. John graduated from Gonzaga College High School and received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Maryland School of Law. Mr. Liekweg was assistant general counsel for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops for over 30 years. John is survived by his wife of 40 years Mitzi; a son Kevin Liekweg of Atlanta; a daughter Susan Thompson and husband David of Southport. He was a devoted grandfather to two granddaughters, Clara Liekweg and Brinley Thompson, who knew him as Papa John. He is also survived by a brother Charlie Liekweg of Seattle; and a sister Mary Tyson, Kensington, MD. He was preceded in death by a son Justin Liekweg; and two brothers, Joseph and Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOAR (Southport - Oak Island Animal Rescue), 3376 St Charles Pl SE, Southport, NC 28461. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary