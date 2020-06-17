JOHN ANDERSON John Wesley Anderson, beloved son, husband, father and friend , of Granite Falls, NC passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Carolina Medical Center. He was born July 17, 1968 in WIlmington, NC , the son of the late Dr. Elbert C. Anderson and Martha Starnes Anderson. John was a graduate of New Hanover High School in Wilmington , NC (1986) and proudly earned his rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 26 in Wilmington, NC. He earned a BA and MBA at Appalachian State University. John was a long-time employee of MDI Corporation in Hickory, NC. From an early age, John loved the outdoors and enjoyed many days of surfing, fishing, hunting with his Dad and spending time with family at "The Island". In later years, he spent many happy times in the mountains with his wife, daughters and extended family. He is survived by the love of his life, Adrian Bradshaw Anderson, daughters, Logan Ainsley Anderson, Emersyn Claire Anderson and Marley Anderson, all of Granite Falls NC. He is also survived by siblings, Carl Anderson (Noemi) of Tampa , FL , Martha Simmons (Russ) of West End, NC and Amy Connell (Larry) of Wilmington NC, his in laws , Mike and Darlene Bryant of Lenoir, NC , nephews Ron Anderson (Joan) , the late Oleg Connell, nieces Heather Edge (Chris) and Julia Johnson (Chris) and many aunts, uncles and cousins of the extended Anderson and Starnes family. A celebration of John's life will be held at Poovey's Chapel Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Nicky Waters officiating. Internment will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Anderson family.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 17, 2020.