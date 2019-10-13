|
JOHN BOSS February 3, 1944 - October 5, 2019 Leland, North Carolina John Boss, age 75, died early in the morning on Saturday, October 5, 2019, while visiting his family in Orange County, New York. At the time of his death, John was with his beloved wife, Virginia ("Ginny"), and his two sons, Michael and Andrew. John was born in Suffern, New York, in 1944. He graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School, and joined the United States Navy after working for several years. During his time in the Navy, John was stationed in Rhode Island and Florida. John met his future wife, Virginia, before he joined the Navy, and they married shortly after John concluded his period of active duty. A few years later, John began working at the United States Military Academy at West Point. John retired as an automotive instructor at West Point in 2001, after 30 years of service. In 2004, John and Ginny moved from the town of Newburgh, New York, to the warmer climate of Leland, North Carolina, where they built a strong circle of close friends and John was able to enjoy the golf course year-round. John was a kind soul who treasured his family and friends, and was always generous with his time. He will be greatly missed but forever remembered in the hearts of his wife of 53 years, Ginny, his sons and their partners, Michael Boss and Kriste Shea and Andrew Boss and Sarah Krissoff, his grandchildren Michael, Timothy, Elia, Jacob, and Asa Boss, his brothers Frederick and Robert Boss, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Boss. Memorial contributions can be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 13, 2019