JOHN C. ALDEN John C. Alden of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. John was born in Essex Fells, New Jersey on March 5, 1934. His parents were Ralph Mason and Martha Seward Alden. He had a sister, Virginia "Ginny", who he adored. John was able to trace his ancestry 13 generations directly to John Alden the pilgrim. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Geist Alden, his three children, Adele Alden, Robert Scott Alden and his wife Ginger, and Suzanne Alden Spantgos and her husband George. He was also blessed with five grandchildren, Allison Alden Dunn, Catherine Spantgos, Jamison Alden, Jonathan Alden, and Ashley Nicole Atwood, along with four great-grandchildren. In addition he leaves behind three step children, Mary Herel Canty, Maj. Francis J. Herel, III, US Army, Julie Herel Helenbrook and 5 step grandchildren, Alex, Katie, Christina, Charlie and Sam. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan South Alden and his son, John Edward Alden. John spent most of his school years in Lewiston, NY and graduated from Hobart and William Smith College. He spent several years working as a Sales Executive for BF Goodrich and Goodyear in their Industrial Products division. Over the last several years he had been doing business as Alden & Associates in a partnership with Mike Lam and Star Trading Inc. John served in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He enjoyed playing golf and serving the Wilmington community through his participation in Kiwanis International and the Cape Fear Chordsmen. He served as an active member with both groups. John will always be remembered for his talent of singing and playing the banjo. He took great pleasure in entertaining during parties with family and friends. His love of music was imparted to his children. Joanne and the family would like to thank the devoted employees of Autumn Care of Myrtle Grove. They are dedicated to taking care of loved ones and are rising to the challenge of these very difficult times in elderly care. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, Wilmington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a monetary gift or time donation to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare of Wilmington.