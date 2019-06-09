|
JOHN C DREWRY III The Reverend John C. Drewry III (Pops) crossed over the bar to meet his Savior face to face on June 3, 2019. He was born in Raleigh, N.C. on July 31, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents John C. and Mary Drewry (Cooper), a son Banks Holt Drewry, a sister Mary Holt Drewry Atkins, a half Brother David Jackson Cooper and a stepfather David Jackson Cooper. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gail Teer Farthing Drewry, a daughter Catharine Drewry Hedrick (Scott), a son John C. Drewry IV and two Granddaughters, Madeline Merritt Drewry and Lauren Elizabeth Hedrick. John C. lived in Henderson, NC and Columbus, GA. He attended Campbell College, transferred to UNC Chapel Hill where he was a member of Zeta Zi fraternity and earned a degree in English and Business Administration. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He married Gail and moved from Chapel Hill to Raleigh to work for Great American Ins. Co. and was instrumental in developing Drewry Hills. He moved his family to Wilmington in 1961 and co-owned Coastal Plains Utility Co., Newell's of Wrightsville Beach, the Lumina Corp. and Drewry Enterprises. John C. was a past member of St. John's Masonic Lodge, Scottish and York Rite, and was a 32 Degree Mason. He was also a member of the Terpsicoren Club, Carolina Yacht Club, Cape Fear Country Club and the Surf Club. He volunteered at the Good Shepherd soup kitchen, was elected to their Board and served on the Executive Committee with two terms as chairman. John C. was instrumental in financing and building the Eugene Ashley Center for Veterans where he and served as their Chaplin. He was selected as Volunteer of the Year for New Hanover County and presented the Governor's Medal of Excellence for volunteering over 20,000 hours. John C. served as a Lay Reader for most of his adult life. He joined St. Andrew's on the Sound where he served on the Vestry for 27 years: 10 years as Jr. Warden and 3 years as Sr. Warden. He taught Sunday school, served on the Alter Guild and was an advisor to the Youth Council. He was ordained as a Deacon in the Episcopal Church in 1997, held services in numerous churches, and was the resident Deacon at St. Andrew's until his retirement in 2014. He lived a "Life of service". John enjoyed tournament and surf fishing, hunting, reading, watching western movies, cooking, working in his shop making gifts for friends and family. He adored his wife, family, friends and especially his granddaughters. He gave of himself and loved deeply. The service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Andrew's on the Sound Episcopal Church with a reception following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's on the Sound, 101 Airlie Road, Wilmington NC 28403.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 9, 2019