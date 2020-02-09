|
JOHN CARMICHAEL STUART December 30, 1948 - February 4, 2020 John Carmichael Stuart of Wilmington died Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020. John is survived by his wife, Ann; his three children, John "Mike" Stuart, Jr. (Rachel Foster), Ellen Gaddy (Will), Katie Power (Andy), and their mother, Nancy Helms; Ann's children, Marianna Whitson (Micah), Caroline McCall (Lathan), and Will Pappas; his sister, Jane Stuart; his brother, A. D. Stuart and wife, Callie, and their grandson Keane Stuart. John is "Papa John" or "Granddaddy" to Beatrix Gaddy, Conrad and Drew Power, Erin Stuart, Annie and Elliot Whitson, and Gus and Penelope McCall. John is survived by his mother-in-law and many other family members. A native of Raleigh, John was the son of the late Katherine Bennett Stuart and Archie David Stuart. He spent his early years in Laurinburg and Raleigh until his parents dragged him "kicking and screaming" to Lima, Peru from 1963 through 1965. During that time, John's father participated in NC State's Mission to Peru, which worked through USAID to make crop improvements for vegetables. John graduated from Broughton High School in 1967 having been dragged "kicking and screaming" back to Raleigh from his life in Peru; He and his family had enjoyed Peru immensely. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971, attaining the rank of First Lieutenant, and was awarded the Army Commendation medal. John's service included notifications of next of kin and arranging for military funerals, a job for which his love, kindness, and comfort qualified him immensely. John graduated from Campbell University in 1973 and went to work in the Trust Department of Wachovia Bank. However, he quickly grew restless with corporate life and soon followed his entrepreneurial instincts to become the owner and President of Sirtage, Inc. John's company saw early success manufacturing cases for slide projectors. As times changed, Sirtage evolved into a commercial multimedia company. Over the next 30 years, John would count his employees as family, and his greatest company asset. John took an interest in the lives of the young people whom he encountered. Whether they were waitstaff working to get through college, movers, or carpenters, John always had an intuition for when others had further life goals. He would offer advice, and sometimes a little cash. They often had no mentor other than John. He would push them, in a loving way, to pursue their goals. John often spoke of his summers on the family farm in Dillon SC, attributing his dislike of butter beans to having had to pick them each summer. While 14, he got his driver's license in SC and drove himself to driver's ed at Broughton, causing the teacher much consternation. In addition to his family, John loved golf, the ocean, boating, the family farm in Dillon, SC, and water sports. He never met a stranger. He leaves behind a devoted family and many, many friends. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at Andrews Mortuary, 4108 S. College Road, Wilmington. Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at West Raleigh Presbyterian Church, 27 Horne Street, Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (www.taps.org) or the USO of NC (https://northcarolina.uso.org)
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 9, 2020