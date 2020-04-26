|
REVEREND JOHN CARROLL With humble acceptance of God's will, the Carroll family announces the passing of our beloved father and brother, Reverend John Franklin Carroll on April 24th, 2020. Rev. Carroll was the beloved son of the late John T. Carroll and the late Maggie Carroll, both of Watha, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife the late Dorothy Mae Carroll. Rev. Carroll served as a long-standing member, deacon, and Reverend of Holy Ghost Cathedral of Mt. Olive, NC. Rev. Carroll worked for Pender County Board of Education until his retirement in 2006, he was the owner of Carroll's Plumbing, and served as a Pender County Commissioner for Watha, NC. He was known for his excellent service, integrity, personality, and numerous acts of kindness in the surrounding communities. Arrangements are as follows: A public viewing will be held on Tuesday April 28th, 2020 from 5-7pm at Holy Ghost Cathedral located at 812 E James St, Mt Olive, NC 28365. A corresponding public viewing will be held from 11am to 1 pm on Wednesday April 29th, 2020 at Dunn Funeral Home located at 810 W. Wilmington St. Burgaw, NC 28425. A private viewing will begin at 1:30pm for the family to commence with a private graveside service at 2:30pm. Reverend Preston Grimes, Pastor of Holy Ghost Cathedral to officiate. With respect of Governor Cooper's "stay at home" executive order on March 27, 2020, we will adhere to the safety standards regarding Covid-19. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Survivor Friendly Project via check, cash, or PayPal.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2020