|
|
JOHN CHARLES COLLINS John Charles Collins died on April 5th, 2020. He was born in New York City on September 18th, 1950 to Charles Alexander Collins and Gertrude Margaret McKeon Collins, with whom he shared a birthday. He grew up in Bellerose, New York, and attended Chaminade High School in Mineola. In 1972, he graduated from Duke University, where he lettered in lacrosse and met Linda Susan Zurn, whom he married in 1973. A graduate of the Wake Forest University School of Law, John practiced law in Wilmington for forty-four years, both as an assistant district attorney (1979-1982) and then as a partner at Hewlett, Collins & Allard, specializing in criminal defense. He worked until he was diagnosed with leukemia in January. He was a founding member of the National College for DUI Defense, and a member of the New Hanover County Bar Association, serving as president from 1987 to 1989. Although a formidable adversary in the courtroom, John represented many law enforcement agents in the course of his career. He was local counsel for the North Carolina State Troopers Association, The Southern States Police Benevolent Association, and the Fraternal Order of Police. John loved history, geography, the comics, and what he proudly admitted were useless facts. If he ever encountered a word he didn't know, he went directly to the dictionary to look it up. A lifelong birdwatcher, he kept a list of every bird he had seen, beginning at the age of thirteen with a red-winged blackbird at Alley Pond Park, in Queens. As a newcomer to Wilmington, he played rugby with the Cape Fear Rugby Club, making friends he continued to cherish. He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Sue; his daughter, Lauren Zurn Collins, and husband, Olivier Daviaud, of Paris, France; his son, John Matthew Collins and wife, Melissa Ivey Collins, of Wilmington; his grandchildren Claudia Collins Daviaud, Louis Valentin Daviaud, Henry Charles Collins, and Camille Ivey Collins; a brother, Daniel Francis Collins, of Arapahoe; and a sister, Mary Susan Collins Pearson, of Fairview, TX; and their spouses and children. John will be buried privately on April 10th at Oleander Memorial Gardens, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology or to a charitable organization of your choice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 10, 2020