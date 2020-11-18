1/1
John Cunningham McDow III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN CUNNINGHAM MCDOW III On Saturday, November 14, 2020, John Cunningham McDow III went to be with the Lord. He passed peacefully in his home in Wilmington, NC at the age of 69. John was born on September 24, 1951 in Charlotte, N.C. He was predeceased by his father, John Cunningham McDow II, his mother, Elizabeth Susan McColl McDow, and his son, John Cunningham McDow IV. He is survived by his three children, Anna Lucia McDow, Katherine McDow Jones and her husband Steven Lewis Jones, and Jonathan Reeves McDow, his three grandchildren, John Tyler Williams, Jackson McColl Adams, and Charlotte Elise Jones, special companion, Amanda Rae King, and his dog, Emma. John graduated from The University of NC at Charlotte with a degree in Business Administration. John also served in the United States Coast Guard and ranked Commander when he was honorably discharged. John was a devoted Christian and a loving Dad and Grandad. Family was very important to him. John had a passion for fishing and spending time outdoors. He loved camping, hunting, hiking and quality time with his friends and loved ones. A private graveside service will be held in Charlotte, NC. A celebration of life for John's family and friends will be held in Wilmington, NC, date to be determined. Donations may be sent to Hospice, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare online or to 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved