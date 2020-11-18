JOHN CUNNINGHAM MCDOW III On Saturday, November 14, 2020, John Cunningham McDow III went to be with the Lord. He passed peacefully in his home in Wilmington, NC at the age of 69. John was born on September 24, 1951 in Charlotte, N.C. He was predeceased by his father, John Cunningham McDow II, his mother, Elizabeth Susan McColl McDow, and his son, John Cunningham McDow IV. He is survived by his three children, Anna Lucia McDow, Katherine McDow Jones and her husband Steven Lewis Jones, and Jonathan Reeves McDow, his three grandchildren, John Tyler Williams, Jackson McColl Adams, and Charlotte Elise Jones, special companion, Amanda Rae King, and his dog, Emma. John graduated from The University of NC at Charlotte with a degree in Business Administration. John also served in the United States Coast Guard and ranked Commander when he was honorably discharged. John was a devoted Christian and a loving Dad and Grandad. Family was very important to him. John had a passion for fishing and spending time outdoors. He loved camping, hunting, hiking and quality time with his friends and loved ones. A private graveside service will be held in Charlotte, NC. A celebration of life for John's family and friends will be held in Wilmington, NC, date to be determined. Donations may be sent to Hospice, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare online or to 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store