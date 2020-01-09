|
JOHN DAVID DAWSON, JR. John David Dawson, Jr., 83, of Varnamtown died Monday, January 6, 2020 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Mr. Dawson was born in Brunswick County on February 6, 1936 and was son of the late John and Callie Kirby Dawson. He was a member of Dixon Chapel United Methodist Church. He served on the building committee and was the contractor for their current sanctuary. He was one of the Inaugural Board of Aldermen of the Town of Varnamtown in 1988 and served as a Town Alderman for 25+ years. Mr. Dawson was a member and served as Master of Shallotte Lodge #727 A.F. & A.M in 1982. He was also a Scottish Rite Mason and a member and Past Worthy Patron of the Brunswick Chapter #340 Order of Eastern Star. He is survived by his wife, Mary Bennett Dawson, of the home; a son, John David Dawson III of Varnamtown; daughter, Mary Dawson Graham, and husband, Shane, of Ash; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Zack and Rylee. Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Dixon Chapel United Methodist Church, Varnamtown, with Reverend Bill Negron officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites accorded by Shallotte Lodge #727 A.F. & A.M. Pallbearers will be, Bryan Smith, Joe Smith, Sam Smith, Gary Altman, Randall Bennett, Skeet (N. Tate) Bennett. Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from six o'clock until eight o'clock at White Funeral & Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway E, Bolivia, and at other times at the residence. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 9, 2020