Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
John McCarley
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Oakdale Cemeter
John Dawkins (Jack) McCarley

John Dawkins (Jack) McCarley Obituary
JOHN (JACK) DAWKINS MCCARLEY, III John Dawkins McCarley III (Jack) passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born January 29, 1929 to John Dawkins McCarley and Lina McEachern McCarley. Jack was devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alice Wingard McCarley, son Thomas Radcliffe McCarley and Sandy, son John Wingard McCarley and Suzie, grandchildren Morgan McCarley, Suzanne McCarley, Patrick McCarley, great-grandchild Haley McCarley, brother A.O. McCarley and numerous friends in the Wilmington area. He was a lifelong dairy farmer of Echo Dairy Farms. Jack served in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing in his earlier years and owned boats until age 90. At age 90 he asked his boat broker to help him buy another boat. The broker replied "If I help you buy another boat, Alice will kill us both!". A graveside service will be held at 3 PM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Center, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 11, 2020
