John E. Belden Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN E. BELDEN, JR. On Sunday, June 14, 2020, John Belden, loving husband, passed away at the age of 75. John was born on November 23, 1944, in Greenfield, MA, to the late John and Esther Englehardt Belden. He graduated from Greenfield High School in 1962 and served in the US Navy from 1962-1966. On October 16, 1971, he married his wife, Sally Fifield Belden. In 1988, they moved to Wilmington, NC. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sally Belden of Wilmington, NC; sisters, Katherine Araldi of Winchester Bay, OR and Marie M. Gazda (Tony) of S. Dennis, MA; niece, Ann Marie Winberg (Bruce) of Holyoke, MA; nephews, Alan Gazda (Liz) of Holyoke, MA and Michael Gazda (Debbie) of Chicopee, MA; three great-nieces and one great-nephew. John will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield, MA at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved