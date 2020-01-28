|
JOHN E. FULLER John E. Fuller, 77, passed Saturday, January 25, 2020. He leaves his wife of 29 years Susan (Wright) Fuller, his daughters: Sherri (Chuck) Stewart, Darlene (Bob Winburn) Hauck; sons: Ron Fuller (Nikki Fuller), Scott Fuller; sisters: Milda Hood (Roger), Barbara Stine; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 6PM at Wrightsboro United Methodist Church. Visitation with the family will follow the service. In lieu of flowers please donate to Wrightsboro United Methodist Church Food Bank or The . Please share memories and condolences with the family at wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington NC 28403 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 28, 2020