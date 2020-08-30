1/1
John Edward Lee
JOHN EDWARD LEE John Lee passed away at his home in Wilmington on Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 9, 1942 to Ruby Butler and Joseph Lee. John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Lee, sisters Jeane Ange and Judy Lee, sons Joseph, John, Richard, and Mark, grandchildren Jordan, Alexis, Rebecca, Lauren, Isaiah, Casey, Isabel, Max, Scarlett, Lucien, Olivia, and Mia, sisters-in-law Suzanne Burch and Mary Blackwell, and other relatives. John was born and raised in Plymouth, North Carolina. His lifelong enjoyment of sports began when he played football and baseball in high school. He served in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1965 as an aircraft radar technician. His last duty assignment took him to Georgia, where he met his wife Barbara and began his career with Southern Bell. They were married on St Simons Island, Georgia in 1966. John transferred with Southern Bell to Wilmington in 1969 and spent the rest of his career there working as a telephone installer and repairman. His love of sports continued as he became an avid bowler and golfer, coached little league baseball, and watched a variety of sports, his favorites being golf and NASCAR. John was typically a man of few words but was happy to talk at length if you touched on the right subject. He was good at recalling stories and entertained his family with them. He was handy, he built his own garage and remodeled his house. John especially like setting up the yard in ways for his children and grandchildren to enjoy. He installed the first in-ground pool in his neighborhood, doing most of the labor himself. The family will receive visitors to share memories and condolences at their home on Monday, August 31 from 6 to 8 PM. A private internment ceremony will be held by the family at a later date.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
