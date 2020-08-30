1/1
John Edward Lee
1942 - 2020
JOHN EDWARD LEE John Lee passed away at his home in Wilmington on Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 9, 1942 to Ruby Butler and Joseph Lee. John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Lee, sisters Jeane Ange and Judy Lee, sons Joseph, John, Richard, and Mark, grandchildren Jordan, Alexis, Rebecca, Lauren, Isaiah, Casey, Isabel, Max, Scarlett, Lucien, Olivia, and Mia, sisters-in-law Suzanne Burch and Mary Blackwell, and other relatives. John was born and raised in Plymouth, North Carolina. His lifelong enjoyment of sports began when he played football and baseball in high school. He served in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1965 as an aircraft radar technician. His last duty assignment took him to Georgia, where he met his wife Barbara and began his career with Southern Bell. They were married on St Simons Island, Georgia in 1966. John transferred with Southern Bell to Wilmington in 1969 and spent the rest of his career there working as a telephone installer and repairman. His love of sports continued as he became an avid bowler and golfer, coached little league baseball, and watched a variety of sports, his favorites being golf and NASCAR. John was typically a man of few words but was happy to talk at length if you touched on the right subject. He was good at recalling stories and entertained his family with them. He was handy, he built his own garage and remodeled his house. John especially like setting up the yard in ways for his children and grandchildren to enjoy. He installed the first in-ground pool in his neighborhood, doing most of the labor himself. The family will receive visitors to share memories and condolences at their home on Monday, August 31 from 6 to 8 PM. A private internment ceremony will be held by the family at a later date.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The Family Home
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Guest Book

August 29, 2020
John worked for me a few years. Sorry to hear of his passing. Prayers for the family.
Wallace Gray
Friend
August 29, 2020
So sad to hear of John's passing. Brings back many good memories of attending schools and working with him at "Ma Bell". It was true, John was a kind of quit person. But when he spoke, you better listen. He really enjoyed life wih that infectious smile. We will all miss him. My condolences to the family.
Raye Reichelderfer
Coworker
August 29, 2020
Much love and prayers to all of you. John was always so sweet and I’ll always remember his smile.❤❤❤
Carol Martinez
Family
August 29, 2020
We love you Aunt Barbara ❣ and will always hold the wonderful memories of Uncle Johnny in our hearts.
With love, Wes, Jeff, Andrea
Wes, Jeff, Andrea Ange, Layman
Family
August 29, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to you, Barbara and family, on John’s passing. May friendships and prayers ease you through this difficult time.
Missy & Dalton
Friend
August 29, 2020
You will always be missed.
Barbara
Spouse
August 29, 2020
Everyone that ever knew John knew he was a good decent man and only had good things to say about him. He was always there for his in-laws through all the years as well. One thing I loved about him was his great sense of humor and laughter.
Mary Blackwell
Family
