JOHN EDWIN MORRISON John Edwin Morrison, 76, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Friday, September 17, 2019 after a serious stroke at the Bradley Creek Health Center in Wilmington, NC. He was born in Richmond, VA on October 5, 1942 to the late John Allan "Jack" Morrison and Shirley Ann Sawyer Morrison. He was also preceded in death by his younger brother, Joseph Allan Morrison. John graduated from Yale University in 1964 and the University of Michigan Law School in 1967. He joined the law firm his grandfather started and father was expanding into Corporate Law. John's interest was Land Real Estate and Mortgage Law. He was very active in his community wherever he lived. After he retired to Leland, NC, Brunswick Forest, he was active in the Gardenwood HOA, serving as President for almost 2 years but always active especially in Contract Law, as he retired from 20 years of Contract Law at FDIC in Washington, DC, Kansas City, MD, VA and NC. John was very enthusiastic about being a trained group leader in relationship counseling and for over 30 years led numerous workshops, speeches and informal talks, as well as working with individual and young couples regarding relationship issues. He was kind, intelligent and listened so well, he became a friend to many. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery in Kansas City, MO and Funeral Service will be held at the 2nd Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He is deeply missed by his wife Linda Ann Morrison of Wilmington, NC; sister, Ann Morrison Phebus (Skip)of Palm Harbor, FL; daughter, Sara Louise Morrison, PHD(Mike Allmayer) of Kansas City, MO; son, Richard Griffin Morrison(Julie); twin grandchildren, Kate Elizabeth and Griffen of Alpine, CA; step son, William "Scott" Smullen (Christine Fletcher) of Arlington, Va; step daughter, Leanne Marie Smullen (Julian Parish); step grandchildren, Emma Elizabeth Smullen of Fairfax, VA and Brigid Ann Smullen of Nashville, TN. He will be missed by many, nieces, nephews, cousins and many long term friends, neighbors and associates. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson Disease Foundation or the . Condolences may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 1, 2019