|
|
JOHN ELLIS COLEMAN John Ellis Coleman, of Castle Hayne, passed away surrounded by love on January 2, 2020. Born May 5, 1952 to the late William (Sparky) Davis Coleman and Doris Mae Butts Coleman, John was the youngest of five boys. In 1970, much to his mother's dismay, John joined the US Coast Guard. He often shared stories of his time in the service with his family, regaling them with tales of ports visited and mischief "that found him" along the way. His service on the USCG Cutter McCulloch brought John to Wilmington, where he decided to make a home. John found his calling when he joined the Wilmington Fire Department and began the career that he would dedicate the rest of his life to. He embraced whatever the fire service threw at him from house fires to medical emergencies. And he did so with humor and, according to him, style. Firefighting even led John to his wife Cindy, who he met while (you guessed it) at a barn fire. John would laugh and say that he whisked her off her feet (Cindy will tell you that his damsel in distress that day was a terrified horse.) Whether it was because he was a "Rhinestone Cowboy" or his cheeky attitude, John did win Cindy over and they were married July 26, 1981. Cindy led John to the "family business" and he became a member of Wrightsboro Volunteer Fire Department where he would serve the Wrightsboro community throughout his career and even far into his retirement. He was known to many for his yearly visits to local schools during fire prevention week, where he taught the kids the importance of fire safety. He also joined Cindy's family at Bethany Presbyterian Church where he brought laughs and a deep bass to the choir. John's professional service evolved further when he began working at the Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal, first in the firehouse and later their fire boat. He retired from Sunny Point as a Captain. With the birth of his two daughters, Kathryn and Sarah, the man who started out as 1/5th a team of mischievous boys found himself in a household full of girls (even the dog). Thank heavens he had established sea legs because John excelled at being the lone dude in a sea of estrogen. And since he was never short on love to give, he became an honorary Dad to a few more girls along the way. But any of John's girls will tell you that he was always just a phone call away. John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cynthia "Cindy" Rivenbark Coleman; two adoring daughters, Kathryn Coleman Howard (Chris), and Sarah Coleman; three grandchildren who affectionately call him "PaPa John", Ariana Howard, Kieran Stafford, and Arlo Stafford; four brothers, Bruce Coleman (Debbie), Roy Coleman (Rayanna), Norman Coleman (Charlotte), and Pat Coleman (Judy); his father-in-law Billy Rivenbark and many other extended family and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be held 3 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Bethany Presbyterian Church 2237 Castle Hayne Road. Visitation for family and friends will be held 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bethany Presbyterian Church, The Lower Cape Fear Hospice, or the Fallen Firefighters Fund. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st St. Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 7, 2020