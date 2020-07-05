JOHN ENNIS John Bernard Ennis of Wilmington, NC, age 74 passed from this earth on Friday July 3, 2020. John was born to Emory Turner Ennis and Elmore Bernard Ennis of Morehead City, North Carolina on December 28, 1945. John made his home in many North Carolina locations including Morehead City, Raleigh and Wilmington. He also lived in Denver, Colorado, Clovis, New Mexico, Miami and Gainesville, Florida. John attended North Carolina State University and graduated form Eastern New Mexico University. He obtained an MBA from the University of Florida. John had an extensive thirty-three-year healthcare career in areas of information technology, clinic operations, and finance. He was employed as a manager, executive, and healthcare consultant. Employers included: The University of Florida College of Medicine, Ernst & Young LLC, Beacon Partners, Pitt Memorial Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital, Shared Medical Systems, and Rex Hospital. Consulting clients included large medical centers and physician practices nationwide. John also proudly served as a Staff Sergeant, US Air Force, 1968-1972, Avionics Technician. Additional accomplishments included a Fellow appointment with Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Advanced Member, Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), Junior Navigator, US Power Squadrons and a longtime dedicated member of the N.C. State Wolfpack Club and University of Florida Gator Boosters. John had an infinite passion for nature and all the wonders in it. He was a life-long naturalist, a longtime member of the Carolina Bird Club, several Audubon organizations, wildlife photographer and amateur naturalist. He had over thirty years' experience in birding and nature photography. His nature trips took him to forty-nine states in North America plus a sliver of Canada and Mexico. When John was not in God's good wilderness, you could almost certainly find him attending college football and basketball games. John was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church, Wilmington, NC. John Ennis is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Christopher and Katherine Spivey of Wilmington, NC, his sister Joanna Wright of Huntersville, NC and Ralph Ennis and wife, Jennifer of Raleigh, NC. Uncle John loved his many nieces and nephews which he spoke of often. A private celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a later date. A quote from John's favorite poem - "We shall not cease from exploration, and the end of all our exploring, will be to arrive where we started, and know the place for the first time." T.S. Eliot, Little Gidding. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
