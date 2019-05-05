|
JOHN FRANCIS MAZUR John Francis Mazur, 78, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. A funeral service will be held at Andrews Mortuary Market Chapel on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 1:30 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests casual dress by all those attending. Friends and family are invited to a reception at the house between 6:00 and 9:00 pm following the service. Burial will be in the coming months in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a date and time to be announced. John was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Frank and Eleanor Mazur on June 19, 1940. He went to high school at Mount Saint Joseph's College and graduated in 1958. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Loyola College in Baltimore and later on, a Master of Science degree in Chemistry from Fordham University in New York City. Upon graduating from Loyola in 1962, he entered the US Army, a Distinguished Military Graduate, as a 2nd Lieutenant, Medical Service Corps Officer. John spent the next 22 years in the Army with tours of duty at various locations in the States, Germany and Japan. After retiring from the Army in June 1984 with being awarded the Army's Legion of Merit Medal, he then worked as a Certified Industrial Hygienist and a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager consultant, for the next 32 years, for environmental, safety and occupational health related companies, finally retiring in November 2016. John is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Crawford Mazur of Wilmington, NC; his son, John F. Mazur, Jr. of Charleston, SC and his children, Mary Wells, William Reed and Wade Alexander; his daughter, Amy A. Mazur, of Alexandria, VA; two sisters, Patricia Dubs and husband William of Baltimore, MD, and Eleanor Taylor and husband Thomas of Baltimore, MD; one brother, Anthony Mazur and wife Nancy of Atlanta, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. Also remembered are John's parents, Frank and Eleanor Mazur, who preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers for the service Pat requests that friends and family remember her at other times throughout the coming year with flowers that can be enjoyed at her home. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 5, 2019