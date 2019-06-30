|
JOHN FRANKLIN PRICE John Franklin Price, 78, of Wilmington, went to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center. He was born August 17, 1940, in Huntington, WV, son of the late David Morgan and Bessie Sixeas Price, and was preceded in death by his brother, David S. Price and sister, Barbara Jean Pridemore. In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 56 years, Alice Doddridge Price, with whom he is now reunited. John moved to Wilmington with his family in 1969 to work with General Electric and retired after over 40 years of service. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving and supportive father and grandfather, dedicated friend and a person who always gave every ounce of effort to all his endeavors. No matter what he was involved in, he contributed with all of his talent and insight. He was someone you could count on to be there when you were in need. A man of strong faith, he cherished a long and active membership at Pine Valley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed being a Stephen minister, Agape Sunday School Class member, serving on multiple church committees, playing hand bells, singing in the choir and playing his trumpet during services. Throughout his life, his goal was to have a positive impact on others' lives. His involvement with organizations such as coaching little league baseball, former President of Winter Park Optimist Club, former Flotilla Commander in the local US Coast Guard Auxiliary, lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge in West Virginia and service in the WV Air National Guard provided him opportunities to achieve this goal. His survivors, who will miss him immensely, include his children, David Ray Price and wife Suzanne, and Josh Morgan Price and wife Kristina, all of Wilmington, NC; five grandchildren, David Chase Price of Wilmington, NC, Brandon Ace Price of Chapel Hill, NC, Martina Helene Price, Skylar Morgan Price, and Liam Hilton Price all of Wilmington. He was completely involved in their lives with an abundance of love. A memorial service will be held at 11am, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Pine Valley United Methodist Church. The family will receive visitors in the sanctuary, one hour prior, beginning at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pine Valley United Methodist Church, 3788 Shipyard Blvd. Wilmington, NC, 28403, or Lower Cape Fear Hospice 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 30, 2019