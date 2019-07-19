Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gettinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fredrick Gettinger


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Fredrick Gettinger Obituary
JOHN FREDRICK GETTINGER John Fredrick Gettinger died peacefully at home with family by his side on July 16, 2019 in Garner, NC at the age of seventy-six. Mr. Gettinger is survived by his son, John F. Gettinger Jr. of Jacksonville, NC and daughters, Vanda C. Percy of Benson, NC and Jennifer R. Shuman of Garner, NC; niece, Laura Lynch Reidy of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Percy, Malin Shuman, Blythe Shuman, and Rohan Shuman who he dearly loved. John was born on August 24, 1942 in Oakland, California to Ralph Fredrick Gettinger and Ruth Pickler Gettinger of Raleigh, NC. He graduated from high school at Needham B. Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC in 1961. While John was attending North Carolina State University completing his Industrial Engineering degree, he met the love of his life and soulmate, Pennie Gooch Gettinger and they married August 3, 1963. After John graduated from NCSU, the young couple started out in Wake Forest and began a family, John worked for the Department of Transportation before entering a management career with Union Carbide. John and Pennie also had a love for rehabbing old buildings and houses which they did together while raising their family and pursuing their careers. A private visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 2.00 PM at Andrews Hampstead Chapel with a graveside service following at 2:30PM in Sea Lawn Memorial Park. A lite reception will follow at Surf City Visitor's Center, 102 N Shore Dr, Surf City, NC 28445. All are welcome to come celebrate John's life. Condolences to the family at andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now