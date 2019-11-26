|
JOHN "BILLY" GODWIN John William "Billy" Godwin, Jr., 91, of Wilmington, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born July 26, 1928 in Wilmington, NC, son of the late John W. Godwin, Sr. and Ethel Holmes Godwin. Billy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He served the Lord as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and several church committees, and several committees of Wilmington Baptist Association. He was the store manager of Guyton's Food Store from 1951 to 1961, and manager of Winn Dixie from 1961 through the mid 80's. He then worked at Sears for 12 years. Billy loved fishing, making crafts in his work shop and working with his plants and flowers in his yard. He loved to read and study history and was very knowledgeable on many subjects. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Katherine Piner Godwin; brother, David Godwin; two sons, John W. Godwin III (Holly), and Terry E. Godwin (Lori); four grandchildren, Adam (Angie), Andrew (Maddi), John (Rachel), and Jade Godwin; two great-grandchildren, Macy and Brice Godwin; and special nieces and nephews that he loved so much. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Donnie Lovette officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour. Special thanks to family, friends, and church family during this time. Also, special thanks to all the nurses and doctors that provided care and support over this last year. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Billy's memory may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Senior Adult Program, 423 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28405. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019