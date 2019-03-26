|
JOHN H. ROSSON, JR. John H. Rosson, Jr., 75, of Surf City, NC, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. John was born on August 25, 1943, in Greensboro, NC, the son of the late John H. Rosson, Sr. and Annie Douglas Yow Rosson. Also remembered is his sister, Rebekah Barnhardt, who preceded him in death. Surviving is his wife Dawn Rosson of Surf City, NC; a son, Jeffrey Rosson and wife Angela of Brown Summit, NC; a daughter, Angela Rosson of Holly Ridge, NC; four grandchildren, Erin Cable, Ian Cable, Seth Rosson and Leah Rosson; and one brother, Asa Rosson of Greensboro, NC. Mr. Rosson retired from Lorillard Tobacco. The family will hold memorial services locally and in Greensboro at later dates to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Duke Children's Hospital at www.gifts.duke.edu/dch or to the , 4217 Park Place Court Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 26, 2019