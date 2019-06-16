|
JOHN "JACK" HENRY MURPHY, SR. John "Jack" Henry Murphy, Sr., age 93, of Burgaw passed peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home. He was born September 12, 1925 in Atkinson, NC to John Alexander Murphy and Miriam Hall Murphy. He graduated from Atkinson High School in 1942 and attended Oak Ridge Military Institute. Jack, a proud American, served his country honorably during WW II in the US Army as a Staff Sargent, Company B 24th Battalion Infantry until September 26, 1945. At the age of 21 years, he served as Mayor of Atkinson from 1947-1953. He operated the J. H. Murphy Cotton Gin, also operated the Burgaw Produce Exchange and was buyer for the Burgaw Produce Market. In 1957 Murphy Brothers Milling Company opened with Jack as president, along with his brother, William "Billy" Murphy. Jack was dedicated to working with the farmers in Pender and Duplin Counties buying and selling grain, poultry, and hogs for 32 years. Jack was a blueberry grower in Pender County. He was also an egg and poultry producer, Murphy-Lanier Egg Farm of Burgaw. Jack was involved in his Burgaw community. He served as vice president of the Carolina Blueberry Association, charter member of the Burgaw Rotary Club, charter and board member of Pender Memorial Hospital, charter member of Pender County Rescue Squad, and served on the Pender County Welfare Board and Board of directors of First National Bank, now Bank of America. He served on the Kirkwood Mission Committee to build Camp Kirkwood in Watha and chairman of the building and grounds committee for Camp Kirkwood. He was a faithful member of Burgaw Presbyterian Church and served as an elder in the church for many years. Jack's passion was to spend time at his Murphy "Murf-Surf" fishpond. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch in his rocking chair, enjoying the pond and nature. He spent time sharing his love for the pond with his wife, sons, daughters, and grandchildren. He also shared good times with his friends. He enjoyed hunting and socializing with his lifelong friends at the Murphy's Crossroads Hunting Club. Most important in life was his family. He was devoted and married to his wife, Stella DeBaylo Murphy for 67 years. He always took time to teach his children important lessons in life. Jack was a man of honor, integrity, generosity, consideration for others, and a faithful servant to his Lord. Jack Murphy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Stella DeBaylo Murphy; daughters, Lynn Murphy Stephenson (Vann) and Deane Murphy Viola (Giuseppe Viola, deceased); sons, John Murphy, Jr. (Julie) and Ronald Murphy; grandchildren, Lauren Stephenson, Kirk Stephenson, Valerie Viola Basaly (Sammy) and Francesco Viola (Ashley); great grandchildren, Giuseppe Elias Viola and Lucas Karim Basaly; sister, Betty Ann Grigg (Irvin); brother, Billy Murphy (Barbara); many extended family and friends. Jack leaves with us the importance of God, family, friends, and country. His memory is blessed and will not be forgotten. He entered the heavens of eternity with peace. The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 in the fellowship hall of Burgaw Presbyterian Church with funeral service in the church sanctuary at 3:00 p.m. The Rev. Will Davis will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Burgaw Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to Burgaw Presbyterian Church, PO Box 565, Burgaw, NC 28425 or Caswell Presbyterian Church, PO Box 189, Atkinson, NC 28421. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 16, 2019