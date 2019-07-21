|
JOHN J. HANK John J. Hank, 98, went home to be with his Lord, and join his beautiful wife of 70 years, Kay, on July 13, 2019. John passed away peacefully in Dublin, PA where he had lived for the last 3-plus years being cared for by the wonderful, family-like staff at Brookdale Dublin; we are indebted to the loving care they provided not just for him, but for all of us. John was born in Ridgewood, Queens, NY to Engelbert and Jane (Cassidy) Hank. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his nine brothers and sisters. John leaves behind his son, John (Mary Kay) and his daughter, Cathy (Mike) and his beloved granddaughters, Colleen, Carolyn, Tara and Erin. John lived a wonderfully full life. He served in the US Navy as an Aviation Radioman during World War II in Trinidad. He was employed by General Foods, Maxwell House Coffee Division, for 40 years, first as the Accounting Manager and then as the Brazilian coffee buyer. John was active in the Church of the Nativity in Midland Park, NJ, as a member of the Holy Name Society and worked with the CCD faith formation program for many years. Upon retirement, he and Kay moved to Wilmington, NC where they enjoyed 24 busy and fun-filled years. He was an avid cross country skier, tennis player and golfer. John believed strongly in staying in touch with his extended family and friends, including his boyhood friends from Richmond Hill, NY. And he loved spending quality time with his family. John was a man of strong faith and convictions and a very giving individual. Borrowing from the words of Frank Sinatra, "You did it your way." Thank you for many wonderful memories you gave us! Mass of the Resurrection will be at St. Matthew Catholic Church in the Daily Mass Chapel, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC, Monday, July 22nd at 11 AM; visitation will begin at 10:30. Burial with military honors will be at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Tuesday, July 23rd at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Face to Face, 123 East Price St., Philadelphia, PA 19144. Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 21, 2019