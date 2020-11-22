CAPTAIN JOHN J. LARE John passed away on November 20, 2020 at 76 years old due to complications after a fall. He was born on September 17, 1944. John graduated from Officer's School and served in the U.S. Army with much pride for his Country. He commanded a classified missile site before serving in Vietnam and upon returning worked in the Pentagon. He received an AA from Temple University in Philadelphia, BA at the College of New Jersey, and a BS from College of Pharmacy in Philadelphia. John was a pharmacist, entrepreneur and business owner. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marianne and his two daughters, Dr. Sandy Lare (Dr. Shawn McCann) and Cheryl Lare Yopp (Walter Edward Yopp IV). John adored his four granddaughters: Sydney McCann, Maisy Yopp, Sage McCann and Rachel Yopp. John has two sisters, Elizabeth Richter and Cathie Evans. John and his family lived in Burlington County, New Jersey before moving to Wilmington permanently in 1992. A special thanks to friends and family, including Ben who has been working with John on various home improvement projects. We also want to thank the ICU nurses at NHRMC. Donations can be made to Wounded Warriors
, Mayo Clinic, St. Jude Hospital for Children or a charity of your choice
. There will be a private burial.