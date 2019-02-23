|
|
JOHN JOSEPH RUSS John J Russ, 78, of Ft. Pierce, Florida and Murrells Inlet, South Carolina passed away February 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Mary Anne Russ, daughters Kathy Bates and Kim Anne Russ, sons-in-law Phillip Bates and Kid Caison, grandchildren Robert Russ Bates, Bailey Bates D'Ambrosio and husband Scott and great granddaughter Eliza Grace D'Ambrosio. He is remembered by his close family, Christy Archer and Mitch Wasserman, Tony and Barbara Geisman and nieces Clover Archer, Crina Archer and Charity Hostle. John and Mary Anne resided in Southport, NC for 40 years where he had a career with Carolina Power & Light for 25 years. John spent his retirement years in Ft. Pierce enjoying his home on the Indian River. In lieu of flowers the family request donations made to . Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00pm Saturday, February 23rd in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 4:00pm in the Northwood Cemetery in Southport. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2019