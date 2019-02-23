Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
For more information about
John Russ
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Russ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Russ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Joseph Russ Obituary
JOHN JOSEPH RUSS John J Russ, 78, of Ft. Pierce, Florida and Murrells Inlet, South Carolina passed away February 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Mary Anne Russ, daughters Kathy Bates and Kim Anne Russ, sons-in-law Phillip Bates and Kid Caison, grandchildren Robert Russ Bates, Bailey Bates D'Ambrosio and husband Scott and great granddaughter Eliza Grace D'Ambrosio. He is remembered by his close family, Christy Archer and Mitch Wasserman, Tony and Barbara Geisman and nieces Clover Archer, Crina Archer and Charity Hostle. John and Mary Anne resided in Southport, NC for 40 years where he had a career with Carolina Power & Light for 25 years. John spent his retirement years in Ft. Pierce enjoying his home on the Indian River. In lieu of flowers the family request donations made to . Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00pm Saturday, February 23rd in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 4:00pm in the Northwood Cemetery in Southport. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now